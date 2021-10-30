By Nnamdi Ojiego

The National Board for Technical Education, NBTE, has granted approval to the Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra State, for the study of 60 courses following the accreditation exercises carried out at the institution in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

Speaking on the development, the Rector, Dr. Francisca Nwafulugo, said the approval was granted in over 90 per cent of programmes presented during the recent accreditation and verification exercise in the polytechnic, stressing that this would save the students stress of looking for opportunities in other institutions to complete their programmes.

She said, “I came in here with the mandate of re-inventing the Polytechnic and improving the standard for teaching and learning so that our students can compete globally. In 2019 when I came, about 90 per cent of programmes were being de-accredited by NBTE but we took it upon ourselves to save the situation by ensuring that those programmes come back on stream.”

The courses granted accreditation for both OND and HND are Library and Information Science, Estate Management and Valuation, Urban and Regional Planning, Building Technology, Fashion Design, Accountancy, Business Administration and Management, Public Administration, Office Technology and Management, Banking and Finance, Mass Communication, Statistics, Architectural Technology, Quantity Surveying, Computer Engineering Technology, and Mechanical Engineering Technology.

Also, programmes approved only for HND include Art and Design (Painting and Sculpture option), Art and Design (Graphics, Ceramics and Textile option); Insurance; Marketing; Home and Rural Economics; Computer Science; Hospitality Management; Electrical/Electronic Engineering Technology ( Electronics and Telecom options) and Science Laboratory Technology ( Microbiology, Chemistry, Physics with Electronics, Biology, and Bio/Microbiology options).

Meanwhile, Printing Technology, Food Technology, Art and Design, Home and Rural Economics, Computer Science, Hospitality Management, Science Laboratory Technology, Agricultural and Bio-Environmental Engineering Technology, Surveying and Geo-Informatics, Insurance, Horticultural Technology, Civil Engineering Technology, and Electrical Engineering Technology were granted accreditation for OND programmes.