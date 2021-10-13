By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA,Chief Jude Okeke,has lamented the rising insecurity in Anambra State.

This was as he expressed hope for early resolution of the party’s internal crisis ahead of the state’s forth coming governorship election.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary,Ikechukwu Chukwunyere,in a statement, Wednesday evening, quoted Chief Okeke as blaming Chief Victory Oye for recent defection of some party faithful.

READ ALSO:Reps want oil benchmark at US$60 per barrel

“The All Progressives Grand Alliance is in a mourning mood over the spate of political killings in Anambra State. We have lost Anambra citizens and also APGA members. We commiserate with their families,” the statement said.

It added::”Our Governor has condemned these killings. Whoever is behind this underestimated the resilience of Ndi Anambra.

“We have, therefore,called for national prayers to be observed on the last Sunday of this month.

” Also, the leadership of the party has directed that all APGA flag be flown at half mast. We shall overcome and APGA will win the election convincingly.”