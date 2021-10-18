L-R: Director, Cultural Counselor, Embassy Of PRC in Nigeria, Mr Li Xuda; Indian Cultural Attache, Mr Yogesh; M.D, Ruskin Aluminuj Nigeria Limited, Dr. Oleg Svistunov; Mr Clara M. Pulido-Escandell, Embassy of The Republic of Cuba; D.G, NCAC, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe; Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Bulgaria in Abuja, Mr Yanko V. Yordanov; Ambassador of The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela with concurrent in Liberia, Sierra Leone, Chad and ECOWAS and Mr Whan of The Chinese Embassy @ 2021 INAC, Abuja.

By Jimoh Babatunde

Ogun State, the gateway state, has emerged the overall winner at the just-concluded International Arts and Crafts Expo, INAC, held at Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, grounds.

The Ogun contingent which blazed through the sky of laudable outing at the global cultural tourism and creative arts event, also bagged awards and prizes for other categories at the exhibition.

Apart from the being the overall winner of the iconic showpiece, Ogun state also got 2nd position for best ornament decorations, 1st position for best exhibitor in e-marketing for creating an online website to market the state’s local fabric, Adire.

The state emerged the best in Special Day participation, took 1st position in best designed pavillon and best product design in textile.

Mr Olusegun Olaotan, Ogun state Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture said that the numerous prizes and award won would spur the state to improve on its crafts.

He appreciated Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state for funding the ministry well enough to create beautiful arts and crafts.

Lagos state also set a beautiful record as it got the overall 3rd position, bagged 1st position in best product design in fashion and wood work, best designed interior pavillon and 1st in most innovative product packaging.

Bayelsa was another state that worked tirelessly to ensure the state’s crafts were well exhibited as it bagged the 5th overall winner, 1st position for ornament decorations, 2nd in rafia painting.

Katsina state got the 2nd position for overall winner, best exhibitor in networking strategy, 1st in product design for leather works and 2nd position in textile designs.

The Federal Capital Territory bagged the overall 4th position along with Kebbi state, 2nd position in most innovative product packaging, new invention, waste to wealth, 1st in product design in pottery work.

Ondo state emerged 1st in best product design in metal works and in rafia painting while Yobe state bagged 1st position in best product design in rafia calabash decorations.

Kebbi state got 2nd position for best exhibitor in e-marketing and 1st in new invention for waste to wealth.

Nasarawa state got 2nd position in product design, rafia calabash decorations, Zamfara state emerged 1st in product design in embroidery while Jigawa state bagged 2nd position in product design, Leather works.

The theme for the year’s expo is “Networking Nigerian Craft to the World” and had in attendance members of the diplomatic community from china, Venezuela, Cuba, India, and Iran, Thialand, Poland, Korea, Germany, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina and many others.

Vanguard News Nigeria