By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

A 25-year-old man, Bisi Omoniyi, was on the 15th of October 2021 arrested by operatives of Ogun State Police Command for allegedly killing a 50 years old man, Akinyemi Wahab Alani a.k.a Ajiolopon, he met at his woman friend’s house.

The Ogun Police command spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to newsmen in Abeokuta, the State capital in a statement issued on Sunday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the police in Owode Egbado divisional headquarters, that a young man has macheted another man to death in Ajilete town in Yewa South local government area of the state.

Oyeyemi added, “upon the distress call, the DPO Owode Egbado, CSP Olabisi Elebute mobilized the divisional patrol team to the scene where the suspect was arrested, and the victim was rushed to hospital but was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty”.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, Akinyemi Wahab Alani was with his woman friend one Kafayat Sakariyau in her room apartment at Ajilete purposely to pass the night with her when the suspect, who also intended to pass the night with the same Kafayat came knocking but was denied entry”.

“The suspect who came from Ibasa area of Oke Odan forced his way into the woman’s room and met the deceased there, in a position the suspect described as unacceptable to him”.

“Consequently, a fight ensued between them and the suspect picked a cutlass in the room and macheted the victim to death”.

“The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the General Hospital mortuary for autopsy, while the woman in the centre of the crisis has since taken to flight”.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

