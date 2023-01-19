By Biodun Busari

A 50-year-old Nigerian man resident in Lusaka, the Zambian capital has been arrested on Tuesday by the authorities over the offence of cruelty to animals.

The Zambian police said the man identified as Jibodu Babatunde Olukayode has been killing dogs and letting them rot and form maggots which could be used for unknown purposes, according to Nigeria Abroad.

The police said they got the information from the public on Tuesday that Olukayode who lives in the Meanwood Ibex area has engaged in the indiscriminate killing of dogs.

Police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale in a statement said a combined team of officers from Zambia Police, Drug Enforcement Commission, Department of Immigration, Provincial Veterinary Department and Public Health Department of Lusaka City Council launched a search.

The statement further disclosed that the operation was conducted between 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm local time, and they discovered three cages in the rooms.

According to Nigeria Abroad, one of the cages contained four pieces of dog carcass in a rotten state with several flies.

The team also found boxes containing woovers, television sets and other various household properties in the ceiling board of the house.

“The premises which are installed with several surveillance cameras had 14 live dogs within the yard. The suspect who lives alone at the said house is believed to be a British National of Nigerian origin,” Mwale said.

He added that the suspect is currently being detained by the police over charges of cruelty to animals and other public health-related allegations