By David Odama, LAFIA

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Nasarawa State 2021 Batch C Stream I three weeks orientation course is to commence on Wednesday this week.

The exercise which is billed to take place at the Magaji Dan Yamusa NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp Keffi, will also avail the prospective corps members the opportunity to carry out their registration running from the opening day till midnight of Sunday, October 24.

According to the statement issued by the Assistant Director, Public Relations of NYSC in Lafia, Lucie-Ann formal swearing-in and induction of the corps members will take place on Tuesday, with the Chief Judge of Nasarawa state, administering the oath of service on the corps members.

The statement added that in keeping with the COVID-19 coronavirus protocols, large gatherings would not be entertained as the ceremony will be low-key.

The Coordinator NYSC Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Ahmad Jikamshi will be expected to preside over the ceremony, and address the corps members, on behalf of state Governor, Abdullahi Sule.

Security agencies, members of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), commercial motorcyclists and the good people of Nasarawa State have been encouraged to offer every possible assistance to prospective corps members as they try to navigate their way to the camp,

The statement urged prospective corps employers to forward their requests to the Coordinator NYSC Nasarawa State, not later than Tuesday 2nd November 2021, to enable due consideration and posting accordingly.

Vanguard News Nigeria