By Sola Isola – Ibadan

The Nigeria Correctional Services, Oyo state command have confirmed the attack on the Abonlogo correctional facility, Oyo, in Oyo state by unknown gunmen.

Vanguard reports that unknown gunmen stormed the said facility late Friday night, attacking with grenades to gain access, freeing all inmates.

ALSO READ: Inmates escape as gunmen attack prison in Oyo

Confirming the incident to Vanguard in a telephone conversation on Saturday, the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Olanrewaju Anjorin stated that top officers of the command are assessing the situation.

“Yes. I can confirm to you that the attack actually happened.

“And right now, the comptroller of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) and other top officers are assessing the situation”, he said.

He however stated that it could not be confirmed yet if any life was lost in the incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria