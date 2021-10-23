Caesar Oruade

‘Marrying a Campbell’, a 2021 Nigerian drama produced by Delta-born Caesar Oruade and directed by Ayana Saunders has been nominated for multiple awards at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival, TINFF, in Canada.

The movie shot in Asaba, Delta State stars Bridget John as Rachel Campbell, Hakeem Kae-Kazim as Charles Campbell, Chelsea Eze as Deinabo Campbell, Yvonne Jegede as Tokoni Campbell, Emmanuel Ikubese as Efosa Uwaifo and Barbara Soky as Granny D. It also features Nollywood favorites Harry B, Bolanle Ninalowo and Dave Ogbeni.

‘Marrying a Campbell’ is nominated for 10 categories which include: Best Picture Film, Best Film (Nollywood), Best First Feature (Africa), Best African Female Filmmaker- Ayana Saunders, Best Movie Director (Africa)- Ayana Saunders, Best Movie Producer (Africa)- Caesar Oruade, Best Actor- Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Best Actor (African Film)- Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Best Actress (African Film)- Bridget John and Best Supporting Actor-Emmanuel Ikugbese.

The film has also been officially selected for the Festival International du Film Panafricain (FIFP) in Cannes, France and the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in Lagos.

Marrying a Campbell tells the story of Rachel Campbell a wealthy socialite from Nigeria. As a mother of four beautiful daughters, she takes pride in the success of her family. When she learns that her youngest daughter, Deinabo, accepted the proposal of Efosa, the son of a farmer, she sets out with the help of her daughters to stop the engagement at all cost. Deinabo aware of her mother’s plan calls for her grandmother to help her. Ensues are hilarious antics by the Campbell family. Being an overprotective parent, Rachel ultimately pushes it too far. She is then forced to either remain the same or stand back and let her children make their own decisions.

The producer, Caesar Oruade, was born in Warri, but hails from Isoko South Local Government Area. An acclaimed filmmaker with over twenty years of experience in the Nigerian film industry. Specialties are in the departments of Unit, Locations and Production.

In 1998, Caesar began working in the Nigerian film industry as a production assistant on various Nollywood films. He then moved into other departments such as Script Supervision, Hair and Make-up, Art Direction, Locations, Camera Department, Director’s Assistant, Production Office and finally Producing.

He has produced documentaries, music videos, short films and feature films. His work includes: Blind Witness (2002), Show Yourself (2010), My American Fund (2014) and Road to Redemption (2015). He also worked on major motion pictures such as Amazing Grace (2005), Mary Slessor (2006), Inale (2010), Black November (2011), Half of A Yellow Sun (2013) and MTV Shuga Naija (2013).

In 2014 Caesar worked with a team of filmmakers that lead personnel from the United States Department of State into the creeks of the Niger Delta to produce the reality TV show ‘Dawn in the Creeks’. The show was aimed to stabilize conflict within oil rich region.

Caesar currently resides with his wife and kids in Los Angeles, California.