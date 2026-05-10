Nudity in African films no big deal — Ekene Nnamani

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actor Ekenechukwu Nnamani, popularly known as 042 Swanky, has defended the use of nudity in African films, saying it should not be viewed as taboo if it helps actors properly interpret a story or scene.

Speaking in an interview with Potpourri, the actor said while African societies are known for strong moral values, filmmaking often requires realistic portrayals to make stories believable.

“As an actor, I don’t think it’s the worst thing. Yes, we have high morals as Africans, but it’s a movie, and if that’s what it takes to interpret a story or scene best, then it is what it is,” he said.

The actor also opened up about his journey into Nollywood, revealing that his passion for performance started during his secondary school days when he participated in drama activities.

According to him, his love for acting remained strong even while studying Business Administration at the university, eventually leading him to pursue acting professionally after graduation.

Nnamani disclosed that his entry into the movie industry came unexpectedly through modelling. He explained that a movie producer spotted him during a modelling shoot and offered him a role that required both his physique and acting ability.

Although initially nervous about acting in a professional Nollywood production, he said encouragement from his modelling agent helped him accept the role.

“That’s how I summoned courage, went on the movie set, played that role, and the director was very impressed,” he recalled.

The actor described acting as more demanding than modelling, noting that it requires intense mental and physical preparation, especially when portraying personalities different from one’s real-life character.

“Acting presents more challenges because it requires more work especially in preparation for a role,” he said, adding that despite the pressure, acting gives him a greater sense of fulfillment.

While acknowledging the opportunities modelling has brought him, including working with major brands and travelling to different places, Nnamani said acting remains his true passion because it allows him to express himself more deeply.

Speaking on his future ambitions, the actor said one of his dreams is to feature in a Hollywood production and create films capable of inspiring audiences globally.

“I want to do films where my roles would touch lives all over the world. I want people to walk to me and say things like, your role in that movie gave me hope,” he said.

Nnamani added that he is currently studying to improve his acting skills and working towards producing major films of his own in the future.