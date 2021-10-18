.

By Dennis Agbo

A Pro-Biafra group, the Biafra Nations League, BNL, has ordered for the shutdown of borders between Nigeria and Southern Cameroon, in solidarity with the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on October 21.

The group in a statement by its National Leader, Princewill Richards said that the closure commences from October 19 to 22, along with its operating areas, mainly at Cameroon borders of Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Bakassi Peninsula.

It ordered its members to shut down the borders and the Gulf of Guinea, banning the movement of vessels to Nigeria through the Bakassi Peninsula from 19th October to 22nd October in solidarity with the court trial of Nnamdi Kanu on Thursday.

Richards who disclosed that the BNL talks in talks with some IPOB hierarchy said the decision was reached after an emergency meeting at Abana, the former headquarters of Bakassi Peninsula.

He further revealed that BNL is making moves to shut down oil firms in the Peninsula that are paying taxes to Nigeria and Cameroonian governments as against the directives issued the companies to stop remitting tax to Nigerian and Cameroonian governments, insisting that both countries alliance against separatists is unacceptable and must be followed accordingly.

Recall that suspected members of BNL had in few occasions destroyed properties belonging to the Cameroonian authority including bringing down Cameroon’s national flag in the region some weeks ago.

According to reports in Cameroon, the BNL Militias took over control of the territory, which the government of Cameroon denied.

Richards however said that there will be no room for peace so long as both Nigeria and Cameroon governments are in an alliance against Biafra.

“We warn that should the federal government continues to use the military against the Biafra agitators in the South East, we will shut down all borders. It is not a threat, but a warning. We’ve given an earlier warning so that nobody will blame us for our actions,” Richards said.

BNL admitted that it was responsible for cross border activities and smuggling to Southern Cameroon, which has helped the Ambazonia separatists in the fight against Cameroon.

He said that all the groups in Southern Cameroon rely on their assistance despite the denial of the alliance by some of their leaders.

Biafra Nations League is a movement that claims it has direct links with the separatists in Southern Cameroon. Members of the group are mainly from border towns and Bakassi Peninsula.

Vanguard News Nigeria