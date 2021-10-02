Nigeria at 61: Kano CSOs lament pace of development

President of Kano CSOs Comrade Ibrahim Wayya

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Despite availability of both human and natural resources Nigeria is said to be lagging behind in terms of development, especially infrastructure, in the last 61 years of its existence as an independent nation.

This was stated by the President Kano Civil Societies Forum (CSOs), Comrade Ibrahim Wayya while speaking to Vanguard on Nigeria at 61 in Kano.

He explained that Nigeria is blessed with resources but is yet to be blessed with the good leaders that will harness the resources along the tracks of developmental progress since the country gained independence to date.

“With Nigeria at 61 we need to start by congratulating ourselves for having to live up to this time to witness yet another independence ceremony.

“But actually, there is nothing to write home about and there is nothing to celebrate because we are 61 years old but do not really know where we are going.

“We don’t know our direction and we are having a lot of problems compounded together. Political, social, economic, a lot of problems we are having at hand.

“You can see how our currency is devaluating, the continued and persistent devaluation of the Naira. You can see the cost of living always going high, the rate of poverty is also going high, look at the the rate of unemployment also going increasing everyday. A lot of things, just too many problems at hand.

“Look at also the issue of insecurity, it is so high. The death rate is high, people are being killed without remedy. The rate of banditry, terrorism and kidnapping are all problems that are yet to be resolve.

“More so, we are still also battling with the issue of infrastructural development something many countries have set a pace in.

“Countries like South Africa and countries like Ruanda now and Ghana have all gone far with infrastructure development. They have put a lot in place in terms of infrastructure but we are still lagging behind in that aspect.

“We are still battling with the provision of portable drinking water for Nigerians. We are still battling with lack of energy, no electricity in Nigeria to even man our industries or ease living for the citizenry.

“There are no good roads and people are dying daily on the roads due to lack of road infrastructure.

“If you look at the education section sector, it is declining by the day. There are also more and more out of school children, the girl child education is also not being prioritised.

“Worse is even the issue of poor economic management, such that Nigeria is accumulating a lot of debt. Our debt profile is going extremely high. Huge sums are taken in debt and we don’t really know what the government is doing with all these amounts of money.

“These are things that we cannot really be happy with as Nigerian citizens” he lamented.

He also spoke further on the role of the Civil Societies in addressing the development problems as well as the contributions they have given in that aspect.

“We in the civil society have contributed our quota as we have been engaging with government at different levels, engaging them and founding ways of increasing accountability in governance and encouraging them to always do the right thing.

“We have also been monitoring a lot of things especially the issue of budget and budgetary allocations and projects. We have been encouraging transparency and accountability in governance as well.

“We have put a lot of pressure and advocated on the national government to sign and adopt the OGP, Open Government Partnership. Through this the CSOs could effectively engage the government at all levels and on a similar scale so that there would be good governance and a lot of things would be improved.

“These are some of the contributions we have given. And again we also write proposals, reports and also get fundings in some areas where there should be interventions and through that we support a number of projects to complement and support the government in the affected sectors.

“We do a lot of things to bring about a lot of positive changes in the system. So the contributions of the Civil Society as Nigeria clocks 61 cannot really be quantified” he said.

Talking about the problems and how to resolve them he stated that the need for good leadership cannot be overemphasized. He explained that the country can only be set on the right path with committed and good leadership.

“Actually the best way to go about resolving the problems and setting the country in the right footing is to have a very good leadership. Leadership is our problem not resources. Nigeria has a lot of resources but managing the resources is the problem.

“Utilizing the resources properly is the problem. Definitely the issue of leadership in Nigeria is very critical. We need to have selfless and committed leaders that will come on board. We need a very strong political leadership that will be committed to solving the problems of the country” he added.

However, the CSO Czar called on Nigerians to persevere and never to give up while insisting on taking responsibility for the situation of the country at 61.

“My message to Nigerians at this point is that we should not give up, we should continue to peresevere and to have faith.

“Things are definitely not going to remain the way they are forever. At the same time we should not be hopeless. We have this believe that things will change especially when we have a very good leadership.

“We should also continue to live with one another in peace and unity. We should have it in the back of our minds that we have no other country but Nigeria.

“Nobody will fix our problems for us except us. We have to give the best we can to make Nigeria a better place for all of us,” he appealed.

