The management and staff of MLJ Marine and Gas Limited, felicitates Nigerians, on the attainment of our country at 61.

The chief executive officer, MIJ Marine oil and gas, Mpakaboari Long. John in a statement said, it has been a journey laced with thorns and smooth paths, yet, we have journeyed as a people with collective ideas and beliefs.

We must appreciate our founding fathers, who saw the need for one indivisible country, and that faith has held us as a people to celebrate this milestone.

As a company, we will continue to contribute to the best of our ability, to the uplifting of our dear country, while keeping our hopes alive.

We charge Nigerians not to lose faith in the country, as we March towards greatness.

No matter where we find ourselves, our country will blossom against negative tantrums. We have survived the years past, and we will survive the years ahead.

Happy independence to all Nigerians.

MLJ MARINE AND GAS LIMITED.