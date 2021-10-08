Nestlé Nigeria recently commissioned multiple community development projects in Manderigi and Abaji, comprising classroom blocks, water and sanitation facilities.

With the completion of 3 classrooms at Abaji South Primary School, over 150 children now have access to a more conducive learning environment. The new water facilities in Abaji West Primary School and Manderigi provide over 1,200 individuals including

educators, learners and their families within the community access to safe and clean water.

These recent projects are a further demonstration of Nestlé’s passion for enhancing quality of life within communities closest to her operations by improving access to quality education in schools and access to safe and accessible clean water. In the past twelve months alone, the company has commissioned five water facilities and two school projects reaching 4,200 individuals and families.

Nestlé Nigeria’s Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Victoria Uwadoka, said, “Our commitment to creating shared value compels us to contribute towards improving livelihoods within the communities closest to our operations.

We have sustained our investment in building water facilities and improving infrastructure in public schools because we believe that access to clean, safe water and quality education are two of the basic human needs for ensuring our social and economic development.

These actions align to SDG 4 – ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all and SDG 6 – ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.”

Alhaji Suleiman Hassan, Board Chairperson of FCT Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) who was represented by Alhaji Aboki Danladi, Director School Health and Sports

commended Nestlé’s consistent investment in the community, “Today’s event, which also coincides with the World Teachers Day, is another milestone in our shared passion

for improving the standard of education in our schools. These projects are timely, and will positively impact the children and teachers in the two schools. This is a laudable contribution to the welfare of the leaders of tomorrow. I particularly commend Nestlé for the consistent investment in promoting education in her host communities,” he added.

On his part, the Onna of Abaji and Chairman FCT Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Adamu Yunusa, represented by the Madaki of Abaji, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim said, “On behalf of the people of Abaji, I would like to thank Nestlé for the provision of these facilities in our

schools. Through the support of Nestlé over the years, our wishes are becoming realities. I call on the school community to take good care of the facilities, ensuring they are well maintained for extended productive use”.

Nestlé Nigeria has led actions to provide clean and safe water in communities closest to its operations in Ogun State and Abaji within the FCT. The company’s interventions ina providing access to water support the Sustainable Development Goal 6 – ensuring

availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all. An estimated100 million Nigerians are said to still lack basic sanitation facilities and 63 million do not have access to improved sources of drinking-water, underscoring the need for consistent multi-stakeholder action to increase access.