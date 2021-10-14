NCAC showcases Nigerian culture

Images from a the event(above and below).





*…as INAC opens in Abuja

By Jimoh Babatunde

The 14th International Arts & Crafts (INAC) Expo, Abuja 2021 with the theme “Networking Nigerian Crafts to the World” opened with razzmatazz under the cozy weather of the open field of Abuja Sheraton hotel.

On display at the expo was the rich and diverse crafts, cuisine, fashion and cultural displays.

The stage was set agog with performance by an eight-year old saxophonist, Emman Sax, who treated the drive-in guests to the best music from selected Nigerians artistes like Teni.

Kebbi state cultural troop also wowed the guests with performance.

On hand to witness the live performance of the best of Nigerian cultural dances and music was the Director General, National Council for Arts &Culture (NCAC) Otunba Segun Runsewe, who led dignitaries that include Alhaji Shehu Kangiwa, DG National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism Study and others to the venue.

In his opening speech, Runsewe said the night was to celebrate Nigerian culture and to prepare ahead of the events.

He said “Covid has affected our ways of live and NCAC decided to stage the event to tell the world that Covid can’t prevent us from living our normal lives.”

He said that informed the theme that Nigeria is ready to do business with the larger world despite Covid.

“We are happy that we are celebrating Nigeria and the country will be great again,” he added.

Otunba Runsewe disclosed that INAC was initiated as an annual event of the NCAC with the aim of showcasing Nigeria’s rich culture and unique collection of African Arts and crafts “as avenue to promote our rural economy”.

“INAC Expo avails various opportunities for trade and investment in the economy, with a view to promoting greater integration and synergy between players in the sector to boost economic and social development,” the culture ambassador enthused.

Vanguard News Nigeria