The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) is set to establish a staff clinic in the Hajj House headquarters of the Commission, Abuja.



The establishment of the clinic which has been approved by the board is expected to become operational by mid-December 2021.



In a clinic committee inauguration ceremony held Tuesday, September 28, 2021 in the Hajj House, the Chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan disclosed that the clinic is to serve the staff and their families because a healthy workforce is a productive one.

According to the NAHCON Chairman, the most important term of reference of the committee is to ensure that the clinic takes off by the designated period.



Commissioner Policy, Personnel Management and Finance(PPMF) Alhaji Nura Yakassai is to serve as chairman of the committee. The members are, Board Member from Ministry of Health, Pharm Zainab Ujudud Sherif; NAHCON’s Director Admin and Human Resources, Dr Ibrahim Sodangi FCIA; Director Policy, Alhaji Usman Shamaki; Deputy Director Procurement, Alhaji Sani Titilayo;. Others are, Alhaji Rabi’uNa’Allah, Hajiya Wafiyya Mustapha, Jimoh Jalil and GarbaAhmad Aliyu, Special Assistant, Commissioner PPMF.



While accepting the responsibility, Commissioner PPMF thanked the Chairman for finding them worthy of the trust. He assured of the team’s commitment to the term of reference and promised to deliver as expected. Alhaji Yakassai stressed that staff welfare has been core in the interests of this board reiterating Alhaji Kunle Hassan’s remark that a healthy workforce will serve the pilgrims better. He commended the board member representing Ministry of Health, Pham Sheriff for initiating the idea.



Commenting during the ceremony, Pharm Zainab UjududSheriff reminded the gathering that setting-up a well-equipped clinic is not an easy task and has standard procedures. She described it as challenging from primary stage of inspection to equipping, staffing, drug procurement etc., it is, however, a task they are willing to give-in their all and one in which she will provide technical advice. Pharm Zainab commended the Chairman for the bold step describing the establishment of a staff clinic as long overdue for a Commission this important. Apart from staff welfare, the board member added that the clinic could be used as an additional source of revenue in future.