A 64-year old retired civil servant, Amos Akinlolu, has told a Grade ‘A’ Customary Court, sitting at Mapo, in Ibadan that his wife is an unrepentant adulterer, asking the court to seperate them.

The man wants his nearly three-decade old marriage to his estranged wife, Funmilayo to be annulled.

Akinlolu told the court that life had not been the same for him since he took notice of his wife’s ”infidelity.”

“My lord, peace is now a thing of the past in my family since Funmilayo started making herself a public tap where all men fetch water.

“I can no longer bear living under the same roof with an adulterous wife, because she poses a threat to me.

“I will commit suicide if this court refuses my prayer,” Akinlolu knelt down sobbing.

However, Funmilayo described her husband’s claim as baseless adding that she did not do anything wrong.

“My lord, Akinlolu has never caught any man in bed with me.

“He kept accusing me of infidelity and that is the reason why there has not been peace in the family,” Funmilayo said.

All the five children also agreed that the marriage should be dissolved for peace to reign.

The President of the court, Mrs Imoleayo Akinrodoye, then dissolved the marriage in the interest of peace and tranquillity.

