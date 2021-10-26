Professor Solomon Ikibe, a music expert, says some worship places in the country are guilty of noise pollution.

Ikibe, a lecturer of Performing Art, University of Ilorin, made the observation at the 203rd Inaugural Lecture of the university on Tuesday in Ilorin.

Delivering a lecture on ”So it’s Sol in Music as Man uses Science in Communication”, he said that high volume from musical instruments in worship places constituted noise pollution.

According to him, research shows that excessive high volume of sound is constantly released on congregants and audiences.

”Noise or sound pollution is a common but highly disregarded occurrence in the society.

”We also have noise pollution from grinding machines, factory engines, motor vehicles, animals and aeroplanes, among others,” he said.

He stated that the World Health Organisation recommended 60 Decibel (dB) sound output from sound gadgets and music equipment.

Ikibe further warned that excessive sound output was dangerous to human health.

”No matter how appealing, when music is played at a very high volume, it becomes dangerous to health.

”Nervous ailments, high blood pressure, hot temper and so on can arise through exposure to uncontrolled environmental sounds,” he said.

Ikibe, therefore, advised members of the public to listen to good music as a way of boosting good health and immunity.

