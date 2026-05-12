€990bn lost to noise pollution; 970 million people at risk – Report

LASEPA GM, Ajayi

.As experts call for action at LASEPA stakeholders’ summit

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Environmental experts have stressed the need for prompt action to tackle the challenges of noise pollution following World Health Organisation (WHO) reports stating that 970 million people are being exposed to harmful noise, with €990 billion economic loss as a result of noise induced impact on healthcare and productivity annually.

The General Manager, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, Dr. Babatunde Ajayi; a consultant with the agency, Mr. Rotimi Soremekun and Mrs. Mujeedah Ishmael, a town planner, called for pragmatic action to curb noise pollution particularly in Lagos, and Nigeria in general at the 11th Noiseless Lagos Stakeholders’ Summit, held at Alausa, Ikeja.

The summit, organized by LASEPA with the theme; “Advancing sound control and technology in an emerging smart city,” was attended by representatives of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Islamic Clerics Nigeria Inter-Religious Council, NIREC.

In his presentation, Soremekun noted that noise contributes to sleep disruption, cardiovascular diseases, cognitive impairment, and reduced productivity, noting that although, what is noise varies from community to community.

To limit impacts, he urged religious houses and entertainment centres to install soundproof in their structures, including putting noise limiter in sound systems.

Soremekun and Ishmael, in their respective presentations, urged religious leaders and entertainers to self-regulate themselves on noise pollution in their best interest to avoid government sanctions.

They also urged government to embark on immediate community engagement, public-private partnership and phased roll out, anonymized data protocols and block chain encryption, among others to reduce challenges in urban noise pollution.

Government was implored to also ensure strict compliance to regulations of the sector as well as sustained enforcement.

“It is not until we make noisily prayers before God answers our prayer,” they stated.

Meanwhile, LASEPA GM, Ajayi stated that because the agency understands the economic and health implications of harmful noise that it regularly engages critical stakeholders like religious leaders and entertainers to educate them on how to comply the state government policy of noise.

He added that the agency does not just want to enforce without educating, sensitizing its stakeholders.

Ajayi revealed that within the first four months of 2026, his agency has carried out enforcement that has resulted in sealing of 500 facilities from the over 3000 complaints it has received so far.

According to him, “As we all know, Lagos continues to evolve rapidly from a megacity into a smart city, with increasing population growth and the attendant environmental challenges arising from vehicular activities, industrial operations, commercial centres, entertainment hubs, and other human activities that contribute significantly to noise pollution.

“As the population continues to expand, LASEPA has continued to strengthen and modernise its noise control and environmental monitoring strategies in recognition of the serious health implications associated with excessive noise exposure.

“Scientific studies have shown that prolonged exposure to high noise levels can lead to hearing impairment, stress, hypertension, sleep disorders, reduced productivity, and several other adverse health conditions.

“In line with our commitment to environmental sustainability and public health protection, LASEPA has continued to leverage technology in environmental regulation and enforcement.

“As we speak, the Agency has installed close to 200 sensors across Lagos State to monitor air quality and other environmental activities relating to industrial operations and pollution management.

“We have also strengthened our regulatory framework by making soundproofing measures mandatory for religious organisations, hospitality businesses, nightclubs, lounges, restaurants, and other facilities with high noise-generating activities.

“In the last two years, the Agency has further intensified its advocacy and enforcement activities on noise pollution control through the deployment of reliable data and evidence-based environmental monitoring systems to guide our operations.”

A playlet by secondary school pupils on the dangers of noise to health and academic performance of school children was displayed, while best four students that participated in an earlier essay and debate competition were awarded prizes and trophies at the event with medals and gifts for their efforts.