.

…As police arrest woman with husband’s gun

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

A member of a four-man gang of suspected tricycle snatchers has been beaten to death by a mob in Warri, Delta State.

Police Public Relations Officer of the State command, Mr Bright Edafe who confirmed this in a statement, said one of the suspects was arrested by the police.

The statement said: “On 30/09/2021 at about 2015hrs, the DPO ‘A’ Division Warri acting on a distressed call that a tricycle with registration No FHR 600 QF has been snatched by four armed gang at Hausa quarters and was heading towards Delta line Warri/Sapele road Warri, deployed Rapid response team of the division to go after them.

“The team on sighting the hoodlums around Warri gave them a hot chase and in the process, one of the suspects named Efe David ‘m’ age 22 years jumped down from the tricycle and was arrested while the other three escaped with the tricycle.

“Information was quickly disseminated to other Divisions and vigilantes which fortunately led to the arrest of one of them by vigilante with the snatched tricycle while two of the robbers escaped.

“The Vigilantes were overpowered by an irate mob who delivered instant jungle justice on the suspect. The tricycle, cut to size double barrel gun with two live cartridges and some suspected stolen pieces of gold plated jewellery were recovered. The investigation is ongoing.

“On 29/9/2021 at about 0300hrs acting on credible information Operatives attached to the Command raider squad raided Utuloho Street Ozoro, during which one English double barrel gun and 26 live cartridges were recovered in possession of one Ejiro Efemijoghor ‘f ‘, who claimed that the gun belongs to her husband. The investigation is ongoing.”

According to the statement, “On the 01/10/2021 at about 07:30 hrs, Policemen attached to Bomadi Divisional patrol team while on stop and search duty along Bomadi/Tuomo road intercepted a cyclist carrying one Solomon Ebe ‘m’ age 37yrs of Tuomo Community Burutu LGA Delta State carrying bag containing Garri.

“The Operative who were discrete in their responsibilities on reasonable suspicion decided to search the suspect and the bag. Upon search, 340 rounds of AK47 live ammunition hidden inside the Garri were recovered. The suspect was arrested and investigation is ongoing.”

Vanguard News Nigeria