A Sabo-Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, on Thursday sentenced a 28-year-old mechanic, Rotimi Olowu, to three months of community service for stealing a Tiger power generator.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.Y. Adefope, handed down the sentence following Olowu’s guilty plea.

Adefope, who gave no option of fine, ordered that the convict should clean up the Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court premises every weekday for three months.

The convict, who resides at Gbagada, Lagos State, was arraigned on Sept. 20, on a count charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp Magaji Haruna, had told the court that Olowu committed the offence on Sept. 16, at No. 3, Odunsanya St., Bariga, Lagos.

He said that Olowu went into the residence of one Miss Florence Oduwole and stole her Tiger power generator worth N25,000.

According to him, Olowu stole the generator when Odowole was not at home.

The prosecutor said that the mechanic pretended to be taking the generator for repair.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that stealing contravenes Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

