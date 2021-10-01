Massari returns as Cycling Federation president

Chief Giadomenico Massari

By Patrick Omorodion

In a hitch-free election held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, sports philanthropist and sponsor, Chief Giadomenico Massari, was returned as president of the Cycling Federation of Nigeria for another four years.

Engr Massari was voted overwhelmingly by the 15 Board members accredited for the exercise on the strength of his selfless service to reposition the sport of cycling in Nigeria.

In his acceptance speech, Massari thanked the Board members for the confidence reposed in him as he urged the new Board members to support his efforts by contributing their quota to making the sport one of the best in the country.

He said: “Top of my priority is planning and training. To succeed we must plan our programmes and train not only our athletes, but the officials.

“We must also relate with the international bodies to raise our standards, get courses for our commissaires and coaches to improve the standard of the sport in Nigeria.”

Vanguard News Nigeria