On Friday the 15th of October 2021, Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative (MANI) launched their nationwide study Assessing the Mental Health Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Nigerians.

The study was launched in a virtual event which had in attendance, stakeholders in the mental health sector in Africa and beyond.

In August 2020, following the tremendous increase in the number of individuals reaching out to the organisation for psychosocial support following the lockdown in the country, the organisation commissioned Africa Polling Institute (API) to conduct a survey on the impact of the pandemic on the mental health of Nigerians.

According to Ifedayo Ward, the Executive Director of MANI, the study became vital to understand the demand for mental health support the pandemic had created “we decided to commission a study to better understand the scale of impact of the pandemic on the mental health of Nigerians”.

This study involved participants from all the geopolitical zones in Nigeria with the findings from the research as well as some recommendations, discussed at the launch.

Dr Dévora Kestel, Director, Mental Health And Substance Use (Global) at the World Health Organisation who gave the first keynote speech, highlighted the disruptions of the pandemic on mental health globally as well as the need for a well-rounded recovery.

Dr Kestel disclosed that “more than 75% of people in low and middle income countries with mental health conditions are without quality and affordable mental health care”.

She further revealed that the loss of productivity resulting from some of the most common conditions amounts to one trillion dollars each year.

Dr. Kestel shared that “ COVID-19 pandemic has brought about the disruption of health services including mental health at a time where there is a need to invest more than ever in mental health; still on average, countries spend just about 2% of their health budget on mental health.”

While reiterating the need for action concerning mental health in Africa, Dr Florence Baingana – Regional Adviser for Mental Health And Substance Use (Africa) at the World Health Organisation said “of top ten countries in suicide rates, six are African countries, yet in Africa we have 1.2 mental health workers per 100,000 persons”.

Other panelists at the event, Dr Ifeanyi Nsofor- Senior New Voices Fellow – Aspen Institute, Joy Muhia – QualityRights Kenya Ço-Coordinator, Joshua Duncan – Lead, Mental Health Coalition, Sierra Leone; all gave more insight on the African response to the pandemic particularly regarding mental health and reinforced the need for higher government participation as well as the opportunities that can be harnessed from the pandemic.

In the final keynote speech of the day, Sarah Kline, Co-founder and CEO of United for Global Mental Health, revealed that United for Global Mental Health and Speak Your Mind Campaign partners have been able to assist the UN Secretary General to write and then launch a policy brief on COVID-19 and mental health.

Kline added, “The work MANI is doing is important not just because of what it documents in Nigeria but also for how it illustrates the wider challenges now that we live with COVID-19”.

Giving the close remarks, Dr Julian Eaton – Director of Mental Health, CBM Global, stated “we have had a big shock on the system as a result of the pandemic. We should make use of the attention we are getting for mental health advocacy”.

On the scale that it was done, the study is the first of its kind in Nigeria and has been made available to the general public via MANI’s COVID-19 portal: project-covid.ng/covid19study.

For more information about the study findings and recommendations, follow MANI @mentallyawareng on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, TikTok and Clubhouse or send an email to [email protected]

