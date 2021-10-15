A Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, on Friday, sentenced a 23-year-old man, Ibrahim Salisu, to six months imprisonment for stealing church property worth N300,000.

The Magistrate, Mrs M. I. Dan-Oni, convicted and sentenced Salisu who pleaded guilty to a count charge of stealing.

Dan-Oni, who gave no option of fine, sentenced the convict with hard labour.

The convict, who resides at No. 9, Seriki St., Idi-Araba, Mushin, Lagos, was arraigned on July 9, on a charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp Courage Ekhueorohan, had told the court that Salisu committed the offence on June 2, at Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Opposite Aina Street, Surulere, Lagos.

He said that Salisu went into the church and stole three big aluminum pots, frying pans, five plastic chairs, two aluminum bowls and two pulpit irons, all valued at N300, 000.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that stealing contravenes Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria