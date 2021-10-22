By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, LPPC, has elevated 72 legal practitioners to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigerian, SAN.

The committee, in a statement by the Acting Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hajo Bello, said it took the decision at its 149th plenary session that held, yesterday.

It disclosed that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, would wear-in the new SANs on December 8, 2021, at a ceremony scheduled to hold at the Supreme Court premises.

The LPPC also notified prospective applicants that application for the 2022 exercise would not commence until a date to be announced in January.

Meanwhile, among those conferred with the SAN rank include the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, Mr. Anthony Ojukwu, former Secretary General of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr. Emeka Obegolu, as well as seven professors, who are among 10 appointees that were drawn from the academic.

The new SAN are; George Anuga, Simon Lough, Eko Ejembi Eko, Ayo Olorunfemi, Reuben Atabo, John Adele, Shaibu Aruwa, Eyitayo Fatogun, Jacob Usman, Tajudeen Oladoja, Salman Ayinla, Adeola Omotunde, Mathew Bukka, Mohammed Ndayako, Hassan El-Yakub, Ishaq Hussaini. Others are, Samuel Atung, Mohammed Abdulhamid, Kabiru Aliyu, Mohammed Sani, Uche Awa, Uchenna Ihediwa, Philip Umeh, Peter Afuba, Felix Onuzulike, Benjamin Uzuegbu, Benjamin Osaka, Ikenna Okoli, Edwin Obiora, Clement Onwuenwunor, Chijioke Emeka, Anthony Mogboh, Victor Opara, Kamasuode Wodu.

Likewise, Charles Ihua-Maduenyi, Sammie Somiari, Ogaga Ovrawa, Charles Mekwunye, Ikeazor Akaraiwe, Marcellous Oru, Mark Mordi, Ehiogie West-Idahosa, Fredricks Itula, Ibrahim Agbomere, Anthony Adeniyi, Bolarinwa Olotu, Olawale Fapohunda, Adekunle Ojo, Olaotan Ajose-Adeogun, Rotimi Seriki, and opthers.

Olukayode Adeluola, Adeyinka Kotoye, Oluwasina Ogungbade, Afolabi Kuti, Francis Omotosho.

As well as, Ayodeji Adedipe, Adeleke Agbola, James Akinola, Muritala Abdul-Rasheed, Dauda Mustapha, Kazeem Gbadamosi.

Those from the academic are; Bankole Sodipo, Prof Christian Wigwe, Prof Ajagbe Oyewo,, Prof Rasheed Ijaodola, Prof Oluyinka Omorogbe, Dr Josephine Agbonika, Dr Ibrahim Abdullahi, Prof Edoba Omoregie and Prof Abiola Sanni.