Full List: 57 lawyers nominated for SAN status

Nigerian lawyers

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has named 57 legal practitioners as candidates for elevation to the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Kabir Akanbi, announced in a statement on Thursday that the decision was made during the committee’s 169th plenary session, which took place on Tuesday.

“The rank of senior advocate of Nigeria is conferred as a mark of professional excellence upon legal practitioners who have demonstrated exceptional distinction either as advocates in the courts or as academics contributing significantly to the development of legal scholarship,” the statement reads.

“In accordance with the directives of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN), all shortlisted prospective Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) conferees are required to attend and successfully complete the pre-swearing-in induction programme.

“Participation in this programme is a mandatory prerequisite for the formal conferment of the rank of SAN.

“Furthermore, in line with Paragraph 25(1) of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Guidelines and the provisions of Rule 39(3) of the Rules of Professional Conduct, 2023, all shortlisted conferees must refrain from publishing and discourage the publication of advertisements, congratulatory messages, or goodwill notices related to their nomination or conferment.

“Any breach of these provisions may attract sanctions for violations of statutory or ethical rules as expressly stated.”

The swearing-in ceremony for the 57 successful applicants is scheduled to be held on September 29, 2025.

Full list below:

• Theophilus Kolawole Esan

• Fedude Zimughan

• Ernest Chikwendu Ikeji

• Victor Esiri Akpoguma

• Leslie Akujuobi Njemanze

• Akintunde Wilson Adewale

• Preye Agedah

• Omamuzo Erebe

• Hannibal Egbe Uwaifo

• Olumide Ekisola

• George Ejie Ukaegbu

• Oromena Justice Ajakpovi

• Tairu Adebayo

• Bawa Akhimie Osali Ibrahim

• Suleh Umar

• Emeka Akabogu

• Godwin Sunday Ogboji

• Godwin Aimuagbonrie Idiagbonya

• Adeolu Olusegun Salako

• Adetunji Oso

• Achinike Godwin William-Wobodo

• Shuaib Agbarere Mustapha

• Adizua Chu-Chu Okoroafor

• Olanrewaju Tasleem Akinsola

• Amaechi Fidelis Iteshi

• Adakole Edwin Inegedu

• Oyinkansola Badejo-Okunsanya

• David Ogenyi Ogebe

• Aminu Sani Gadanya

• Oluseun Awonuga Adeniyi

• Ikechukwu Raphael Uwanna

• Ayodeji Joseph Ademola

• Kelechi Nwaiwu

• Lawal Garba Hudu

• Ibim Simeon Dokubo

• Luka Abubakar Haruna Musa

• Shakeer Adedayo Oshodi

• Oluwole Tolulope Jimi-Bada

• Mubarak Tijani Adekilekun

• Chinyere Ekene Moneme

• Shuaibu Magaji Labaran

• Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh

• Augustine Enenche Audu

• Ali Dussah Zubairu

• Adeyemi Adebambo Pitan

• Habeeb Abdulrahman Oredola

• Abdulakeem Labi-Lawal

• Victor Agunzi

• Nkwegu Luke Ogbagaegwu

• Bidemi Ifedunni Ademola-Bello

• Temilolu Femi Adamolekun

• Abdulkarim Kabiru Maude

• Adedayo Gbolahan Adesina

• Usman Yusuf Zaiyanu

• Taiwo Azeez Hassan

• Olufemi Olubunmi Oyewole

• Chima Josephat Ubanyionwu (Successful Academic Applicant)