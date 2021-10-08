Kazeem Alogba

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, has said that the newly-inaugurated Local Government Elections Appeal Tribunal in the state will serve justice to all parties before it.

Alogba on Friday oversaw inauguration of five Lagos State High Court Judges to adjudicate in the tribunal which will hear petitions arising from the July 24 council elections in Lagos State.

The judges are Justices Morenike Obadina (the Chairman), Beatrice Oke-Lawal, Olubunmi Fadipe, Wasiu Animahun and Jubril Bashua.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after the inauguration, Alogba said that the judges were highly experienced and had been serving on the bench for no less than 10 years.

“Some of them are 20 years old on the bench. It is a judicial oath they have lived up to, and Lagos is known for excellence.

“Despite all odds, I am certain that they will do their best in serving justice to everybody who come before them in accordance with the law, without fair or favour or any bias at all,” he said.

Alogba said that once sitting begins, the tribunal would last for 21 days.

Sittings will begin after all pre-steps have concluded (filing of notices, filing of briefs and provision of hearing dates). The pre-steps will begin on Oct.11.

“Hearing commences when those pre-steps have been taken and then the cases can be heard.

“They will not waste time in this exercise because their dockets (matters) are still waiting for them in their respective courts,” he said.

NAN reports that two tribunals will be set up: one to sit at the Ikeja High Court and the other at the high court annex located at the Central Business District, Alausa, Lagos.

