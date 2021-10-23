Lagos PDP Chairmanship Race: I have consistently delivered my constituency — Dr. Fawole

Dr. Amos Alabi Fawole

Dr. Amos Alabi Fawole said he has the experience, business acumen, integrity, loyalty and the qualities of a bridge builder needed to become the Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State.

According to the medical doctor and lawyer, who is considered a favourite by many, he consistently delivered his constituency in the elections of 2015 and 2019.

Dr. Fawole said these while answering questions from journalist following the suspension of the party’s elective congress last Saturday.

He said: “One of the main reasons PDP has not won Lagos State for the past 22 years is, apart from the fact that the ruling party is bent on rigging elections, the issue of our leaders compromising elections, which has cost our party enormously.

“Enough is enough; it needs to stop. The APC moles in our party must be stopped once and for all.

“Check the records, I am the only one that delivered my constituency (Surulere) with ease in 2015 and 2019. Both for House of Representatives and State Assembly.

“Compare my achievement with others. Take Eti-Osa for instance. Six polling units were repeatedly compromised in 2015 and 2019 all the way down to Badagry Division.

“That is what we don’t want happening again. The moles within the party know themselves.

“I am proud to say that I am above board, high there to deliver for PDP. I have been a faithful member of PDP since 1999.

“I know the party in and out, and I have delivered before and I will do it again. But this time is the whole Lagos. The records are there for all to see.

“The transparency I intend to introduce to my administration will be next to none if I am elected chairman of the party.”

Asked if he would have won if the congress was not stopped, Fawole said: Certainly, if the last Congress had gone as planned, I would have won with ease.

“I’m a trusted member of PDP who is known to be a man of action and extremely loyal to the party. My support base cuts across most local governments. There is no better man for this job than I.

“Where have all the other contestants been? How can they be trusted, especially those contestants from local government areas that compromised our election results in 2015 and 2019?

“They cannot be trusted with the fortunes of the party. Not this time and definitely not in 2023. The stakes are too high.”

On the state of governance in Lagos, Fawole said: “Absolutely incompetent. Everything about Lagos State is in a shambles.

“No good roads, extreme poor medical facilities, non-existent maintenance of government schools, which has led to the birth of a lot of fake private schools that are extorting parents.

“The rate of inflation is unbelievable. These are some of the issues we will address when we win back Lagos.”

Vanguard News Nigeria