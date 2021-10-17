By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, has advised Nigerian women to be very conscious of security issues in their various places of work as well as within their immediate environment.

SSANU President, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, who gave this charge in Abuja shortly after the conclusion of 2021 National Women Conference, expressed his displeasure over rising insecurity in the country.

The SSANU boss, who apparently was referring to the recent incidents where school children were abducted from various schools in Kebbi, Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto, and few other places, stressed that women and children are vulnerable to various attacks.

According to him, “We also talked to them (women) about the need to be security conscious. You know that insecurity today in Nigeria has become the ringing tone, and women and children are the most vulnerable.

“So, we assembled facilitators here that came and talked to them and re-awakened them up to the speed of the need for them to be careful and to be very strategic in whatever they do and being security conscious also.”

Comrade Ibrahim also advised the women to strive and acquire the latest education about their health and the health of their family, noting that they cannot continue to remain at the back seat or on the bench.

He said, “Part of what was discussed today was about their healthcare in the homes because they are mothers, they have children, grandchildren, sisters, and brothers. They also need to be updated in the latest education about their health and the health of their family.”

Speaking to journalists, the SSANU National Women Leader, Agnes Adanna, reiterated that the Conference was a platform for women to interact and be enlightened, educated, informed, and equipped to perform better in the Union and the society at large.

She said women play pivotal roles in the development and well-being of every society and therefore, encouraged them to use their God-given skills as good managers, homemakers, family builders, and peacemakers to better the union and the society.

Vanguard News Nigeria