Praise be to Allah, the Lord of the Worlds, who ordered the faithful administration of justice and urged mankind to dispense and be witnesses to justice on all. Allah says: “O you who believe! Be steadfast witnesses for justice, as witnesses to God, even against yourselves, the rich or poor.

“O believers! Stand firm for justice as witnesses for Allah even if it is against yourselves, your parents, or close relatives. Be they rich or poor, Allah is best to ensure their interests. So do not let your desires cause you to deviate ùfrom justiceú.

If you distort the testimony or refuse to give it, then ùknow thatú Allah is certainly All-Aware of what you do.” [An-Nisa:4/135]



Whoever Allah guides remains guided and whoever Allah misguided, remains so. I bear witness that there is no god but Allah alone with no partner, the Almighty, Who has no associates and I bear witness that Muhammad is His slave and His Messenger May Allah’s peace and blessings be upon the Prophet, his family and companions, who judged the truth and by it were just and delivered a great deal of peace.



O Servants of Allah, I urge you and myself to fear God Almighty, for His blessings upon you continue to flow. The pious one is the best of people in all situation and the happiest in wealth, God Almighty says: -3], “And whoever fears Allah, He will make for him ease in his affair.” [Al-Talaq: 65/4]



Brothers in Islam, this is the second lunar month of the Islamic Hijra and we are still on the issue of security and as a theme, we shall discussing: Justice as the key to security in Islam:

Brothers in Islam, there is no doubt that security and safety of people are among the most important pillars of societies and means of societal stability, and if you wish, you can say it is the most important of them.



For this reason, Islam established the value of security in the hearts of all so that the society achieves stability, which is a real prelude to any renaissance. Our master Prophet Ibraheem, peace be upon him, prayed for the peace and tranquility of the society first. He said, Make this a safe country and provide its people with fruits, whoever among them believes in God and the Last Day and the Last Day and the Last Day for food.



And our Prophet Muhammad, (Peace be upon him), says: “Whoever among you has become safe in his flock, healthy in his body, and has his daily sustenance, it is as if the whole world has been given to him.”



Dear Muslims, Islam considers as very important role to provide security for others and his fulfillment of that as a condition of faith according to the different jurists and commentators of hadith.

Our Noble Messenger, (Peace be upon him), said: “The believer is the one from whom people secure their money” and he said: “And he does not believe.” And he does not believe, and he does not believe.”

They said, “Who, O Messenger of God?” The Prophet, (Peace and blessings be upon him), said: “He whose neighbour is not safe from his misdeeds.” He also, said: “A Muslim is one from whose tongue and hands the Muslims are safe.”



Justice and fairness are required to be carried out on all the citizens of the nation in order that the nation will achieve peace, security and stability. Justice in speech, action, and in distribution of the nation’s wealth. There should be justice in giving employment opportunities, justice in healthcare, education and social care.



Also, the law must be applied decisively to the young and the old without any hesitation or favoritism, and here our Prophet, (Peace be upon him), warned us, saying: “You only perish those who were before you that if the honorable stole from them, he becomes free, but if the humble stole among them, they cut off his hands.”



One of the means of achieving security in the Islamic and human society, in general, is laying the foundations for feeling the pulse of the people and showing compassion on all members of the society.



Dear Muslims, know that Islam, with its tight legislation, enacts rulings and legislation on freedom and security. The taxpayer knows his duties, and indicates his rights, whether that is between the shepherd and the subjects, the husband and his wife, the father and his children, or the neighbour and his neighbors, or the teacher and his students, then he deals with others on the basis of piety and fairness.

The believer is the one who is safe from people, and the Muslim is the one who delivers Muslims from his tongue and hands, so the Muslim community lives in social and moral security that is unparalleled, indicating that Islam has achieved security and stability for non-Muslims.



Those who lived under the control and guardianship of Abu Ubaidah bin Al-Jarrah withdrew from Homs after he imposed a tax on them.



The Christians cried and said: O Muslims, you are dearer to us than the Romans, and if they are upon our religion, you are more loyal to us, be kind to us, desist from oppressing us, and have the best authority over us.

The laws of Islam prescribes safety to plants and animals, forbidding the destruction of plants without justifiable reason, and forbidding the harm and killing of animals without apparent need, and from that, the over-hunting of birds and other animals, which negatively affects the environment, then this has great impact on the human society.

The Sharia, in its general rule, forbids all harm, whether on humans, plants or animals. On the authority of Ibn Abbas, may God be pleased with them both, he said: The Messenger of God said:



“There is no harm or harm” and nothing is excluded from that except for a justifiable reason and a true intention. On the authority of Abdullah bin Amr, may God be pleased with him, on the authority of the Prophet, he said: “There is no human being who kills a bird or anything above it without its right but God Almighty will ask him about it on the Day of Resurrection.” It was said: “O Messenger of God, what is her right?

He said: “His right is that he slaughter it and eat it, and not cut off its head and throw it with it.”



He noted that there is no life for this Ummah, and there is no salvation for it in its later ages, except by adhering to the causes of justice and mercy.

Part two

Praise be to God, Lord of the worlds, who says in His Glorious book: “Read in the name of your Lord who createth. He created man from a clot of blood. “Recite, and your Lord is the most Generous. He who taught the knowledge of the word.

Faithful servants of God, in the past two weeks, we have talked about literacy as the United Nations celebrates International Literacy Day today and we want to shed light on this important matter, as pointed out by some scholars.

Literacy is the first step to advancement:

Eradication of illiteracy among humanity is the first step towards progressing towards civilization and advancement; A people whose members are completely illiterate is a people without a mission in existence!



A people that cannot reach what other people reached, especially if this people is affiliated with Islam. As the Almighty said: “Thus We have made you a middle nation that you may be witnesses over people and that the Messenger may be a witness over you.” [Al-Baqarah: 3]



And God Almighty has given us this task, and we cannot be witnesses to people who have mastered arts and teach manners, yet we fold our arms in utter bewilderment without doing anything to redeem the situation. May God Almighty guide us to do what He loves and be pleased with us.



“Oh Allah!, save us from every calamity, secure our lives and properties; show mercy on Nigeria and adorn us with your bounty of blessings, sustenance and prosperity as well as other Muslim countries. Oh Allah, guide our leaders right, our President Muhammad Bukhari, his deputy and all his ministers, and let them lead us in accordance with what you love and are satisfied with. Make us to attain righteousness and prepare for us good ending in life. Amin.

