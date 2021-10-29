By Gabriel Enogholase & Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THERE were sporadic gunshots around the Benin Medium Security prison on Sapele Road in Benin City, Edo State, and traffic diverted off the area as fears of attempted jailbreak rented the air.

Several arms bearing personnel of the Nigerian Prisons and sister security agencies were immediately deployed to the prisons, as it was gathered that the inmates were rioting, as a fight was said to have broken out among the inmate and some allegedly attempted to escape.

The situation led to one section of the Sapele Road being temporarily blocked and traffic diverted to the other lane.

A statement by the Edo State Command Public Relations Officer of the Service, Aminu Suleman described the incident as disturbing.

He said: “At 12.30p.m., some awaiting trial inmates, especially the recaptured escapees started the protest, which led to a confrontation between them and the convicted inmates. Reinforcement was immediately mobilized from the state headquarters to enforce law and order.

“The situation has been completely brought under control and the prison is calm. There was no escape of any inmate or death.

“Sister security agencies have shown solidarity by drafting their men around the outer perimeter fence to compliment Prisons Armed Squad personnel to ensure total security of the prisons.

“The Controller of the prisons, Felix Lawrence wishes to assure the general public that they should go about their normal business without any fear.

“Meanwhile, an investigation into the incident has been instituted by the Controller to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the disturbance.”

Vanguard News Nigeria