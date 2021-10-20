From meeting lifestyle needs to blazing new trails, itel is continuously proving its dominance in the smartphone industry.

The global smartphone and accessories brand has been in the news in recent weeks for yet again delivering on its promise to tailor its products to meet the everyday needs of users, laced with superior technology, user-friendly designs, and trail-blazing features. The itel S17 selfie smartphone fits that description with a few more extras to go with.

In an exclusive online launch held on 8th of October 2021, some of Nigeria’s biggest stars were on ground to share glowing remarks about the mind-blowing features of the itel S17 smartphone along with other products released the same day. itel brand ambassador Olamide ‘Baddo’ Adedeji- flanked by Nollywood star Mercy Johnson-Okojie and celebrity TV host Stephanie Coker- demonstrated how the itel S17 Smile Selfie Smartphone can lighten up your day and help your unique personality and style shine through.

The itel S17 rears its head elegantly on the heels of the S16, a user-friendly smartphone which gained glowing reviews from consumers and critics. The newer model, already a success in the industry, revolutionises the Smile Selfie technology that makes every smile count. Just turn on the camera and smile to capture your most beautiful moments and looks without trying too hard. But beyond that, the S17 helps you stay connected to family and friends all day long, with limitless social media time, music, movies, and fun games.

Big Battery for Premium Value

For those who love to binge on their phones, here’s a smartphone that offers you the freedom to talk, play and have maximum enjoyment without any worries. The itel S17 comes with a 5000mAh battery; that’s 1000mAh more than what the S16 offers.

This big battery gives you as much as 7 hours of Selfie time, 30 hours of chat, 70 hours of non-stop music and 10 hours of entertainment. Unstable electricity has got nothing on you, as the itel S17 charges more quickly and lasts longer than most devices in its price category.

This battery efficiency is further enhanced by the AI Power Master software that helps you save battery power by hibernating unused apps and allocating energy to only your most used apps. This is a high-tech power cataloguing system that gives more power to apps you use often, thereby optimising their performance, and less power to those you seldom use for all-round premium performance. So, whether your phone is your office or store, or you need to stay in touch with your social media followers all day, the itel S17 is your best bet.

Super-Stylish design for fun lovers

Not many brands can conveniently combine efficiency and style in one smartphone. You can see why itel S17 created quite the buzz after its launch. We can talk all day about its sleek unibody design or its amazing 6.6″ HD+ waterdrop fullscreen, and we still won’t do justice to its exceptional beauty. At 8.85mm, this is one of the slimmest and most compact smartphones in the market today. It fits seamlessly in your palm, adding colour and lots of bright smiles to your day.

Other Premium lifestyle and safety features

The itel S17 smartphone also features three rear cameras that function interdependently to absorb all the light around you and make your photos come out just as you love them. And the front camera? Perfect for Selfie lovers. The itel S17 is ergonomically designed to support your lifestyle. The bottom speaker makes it even easier to communicate on the go. And in a world where cyber security is constantly an issue, the upgraded fingerprint unlock, and facial recognition combine to give you that trusted shield for confidential files and information.

The itel S17 is available in three amazing colours of Multicolour Green, Sky Blue and Deep Ocean Black in select stores nationwide.

Laugh Out Loud With itel On Your Campus

itel will be coming to your campus with Akpororo this October with the itel S17 Laugh Out Loud comedy show. It promises to be lots of fun with the new itel S17 smartphone, itel accessories, and other gift items up for grabs. For more information, please visit @itelNigeria on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter