LandLotto.ng is a lottery platform based in Nigeria and focused on raising the general standard of living in the society.

It provides a new and trusted process how the growing population in the Country, can have a genuine shot at financial stability with multiple chances of winning landed properties and apartments in Lagos for as low as ₦200.

Participants stand a chance to win Land Lotto cash prizes on a daily, weekly, monthly and properties on a bi-monthly and quarterly basis. The winning aspect of LandLotto.ng is guaranteed as the platform is not only verified, but also licensed by the Lagos State Lottery Board.

How to Win on Land Lotto

With a presence online and offline, Land Lotto has made it easy for participants to win and gain easy access to the life of their dreams. To register online, just click here, provide your name and a few other info, after which you will get a code to qualify for the raffle draw of your choice.

While offline registration can also be done by texting Land Lotto to 08107600076 via SMS or WhatsApp and follow the steps-by-step process to winning. It really is that easy!

But note that you have to be 18 years or older to participate.

Is Land lotto Real?

Just like any path to success and prosperity, there is always an element of risk involved and the higher the risk level, the higher your returns on investment. The Land lotto platform is quite unique as several individuals across the major tribes (Yoruba, Ibo and Hausa) in Nigeria have continued to enjoy everyday winnings.

In life there will always be people who are skeptics, but for those who have played and won – they keep winning because the game is REAL and many are yet to realize it. The interesting part is that at least three different people who played the Daily Draws (₦200 to win ₦1000) have repeatedly WON more than once within the first week.

You can also qualify to win ₦50,000 weekly with just #500 in the Super Saturday Draw and once every month, someone wins ₦500,000 by playing with ₦1000 to participate in the Monthly Jackpot.

Is Land lotto a Scam?

This new lottery platform is far from scam! A visit to the social media channel on Instagram @landlottong will quickly convince you that since inception, the Daily Draws has produced over 30 WINNERS with 2 Super Saturday Wins.

Can I really win a Plot of Land?

Every two months (bi-monthly), starting from 31st of October 2021 – there will be a raffle draw to win the grand prize of a piece of land in Lagos State. It cost only ₦2000 to participate in this Land Mega Win draw and who knows … you could be the lucky winner.

How to win an Apartment on Landlotto.ng?

Another grand prize on offer at Land Lotto is an APARTMENT in Lagos which can be won by any of the participants who play the Land Lotto Boomer draw with just ₦3000!

It seems with Land Lotto … You Win Everyday!