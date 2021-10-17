Uche Secondus

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Suspended national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, Sunday, said his decision to challenge his removal from office in court is to save the party from those bent on destroying it.

He stated this in a statement signed by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi and made available to journalists in Abuja.

The statement read: “For the avoidance of doubt the media office wishes to restate that Prince Secondus is really under pressure for justice and would seek it anywhere to save the party from hirelings out to destroy and derail the focus of the party.

The attention of the media office of Prince Uche Secondus has been drawn to unsubstantiated story claiming that Prince Uche Secondus is under pressure to withdraw his case against the party from court.

“The truth which the said news did not state is that Prince Secondus is not in court against the party but was dragged to court instead by person bent on hijacking the soul of the party.

“The party leaders are aware of who went to court against it and knows what to do rather than indulging in mind games.

“For avoidance of doubt, the justice Prince Secondus is seeking is as enshrined in the party constitution which is supreme and states clearly how a national chairman and any national officer can be sanctioned even where there is a known beach not to talk where this none.”

