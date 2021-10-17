...Sentenced to 12 months imprisonment

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A commercial motorcyclist, popularly, called “Okada,” rider, who was arrested by the police in Ikate Roundabout, Lekki, Lagos, at the weekend, after he was knocked down by a motorist they robbed in traffic has confessed that he collects N50,000:00 per operation.

The suspect, Segun Oye, 18, alias, ‘Assignment,” and his accomplice, Ikechukwu Ubani,19, were arrested by the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, at Ikate Roundabout, Lekki around 5:00 a.m.

Oye, who was sentenced by Lagos State Mobile Court on Friday to 12 months imprisonment along with his colleague, narrated that, apart from Ubani, he was being regularly contracted by traffic robbers to ferry them to scenes of robbery and to safety after operation.

He added that before been contracted by Ubani, he was taking three guys from Ibadan to Ajah and Ikate to rob in traffic and snatch mobile phones both at night and early in the morning, maintaining that his contract fee was N50,000.

Oye, noted that when his customers relocated from Lagos to Ibadan, Ubani engaged him, adding that, he took him from Costain, where they both reside to Ajah, Lekki and Ikate to rob in traffic.

Ubani, an ex – convict, in his confession stated that he graduated from pickpocketing to traffic robbery around July, 2021, adding that he has only gone out with Oye seven times on operations.

Oye, met his waterloo after robbing in Ikate traffic last Friday, when a vehicle crashed into the waiting Okada which he had mounted to escape.

The suspect had been handed over to the officials of the Nigeria Correctional Service.

