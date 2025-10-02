Powerboat championship: Lagos diverts traffic for two days

AI-generated image for illustration.

Lagos state government said traffic will be diverted for two days in parts of Victoria Island for the Electric Powerboat Racing Championship – E1 Series.

Read Also: Lagos govt targets $100m revenue E1 Lagos GP race

The championship will hold on the inland waterways of Victoria Island lagoon from October 4 to 5.

The E1 Series is the first international championship for electric powerboats to display clean technology and sustainability in water sports.

It is powered by RaceBirds — battery-driven hydrofoil vessels that can reach speeds of about 93km/h while gliding above the water surface to cut down drag, noise and carbon emissions.

According Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Commissioner for Transportation, there will be total road closure at the 1st Lekki Junction, inward Ozumba Mbadiwe, during the event.

“Motorists are implored to be patient, as the diversion is part of the traffic management plans for the E1 boat race event,” the statement read.

Motorists from Ajah heading to Lekki would have to make a U-turn at Lekki 1st Junction by the pedestrian bridge to link Yesufu Abiodun, Maroko Police Station, City of David, Ligali Ayorinde, Ajose Adeogun, and Eko Hotel roundabout.

Thereafter, they would continue to Ahmadu Bello Way, Independence Bridge, and Onikan, and so on.

Alternative route

Also, motorists from Ajah towards CMS can go through Abraham Adesanya, connect Ogonbo Road and Okun Ajah Road.

From there they can link Coastal Road to Ahmadu Bello Way, Independence Bridge, and Onikan.

Coming from Lekki and its environs heading towards Ikoyi or the mainland?

The commissioner advised the use of Admiralty Way to access the Lekki Link Bridge, then connect Alexander Road, Bourdillon, Gerrard Road, and Osborne Road.

If you are going to CMS from Lekki, connect Yesufu Abiodun to Oniru Road-Aboyade Cole-Ligali Ayorinde; then proceed to Eko Hotel roundabout and Ahmadu Bello Way.

For motorists coming from CMS, Independence Bridge, and Ozumba Mbadiwe inward Lekki-Epe Expressway, there is uninterrupted passage to Ajah and other parts of that axis.

Osiyemi explained that designated parking spaces will be available at Fidelity Bank, Access Bank, and the Nigerian Law School premises in Victoria Island.

Also, the coastal road will remain open to traffic during the two-day restriction. He urged motorists to cooperate with officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA.

Vanguard News