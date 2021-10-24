.

Dayo Johnson Akure.

Gunmen have abducted two nursery school pupils in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Vanguard gathered that the abduction of the victims whose identities remained unknown took place at Leo area, in Akure metropolis at about 8 pm on Friday.

The mother of the victims was reportedly trailed to her residence by the kidnappers.

They abducted the children when their mother alighted from the vehicle to open the gate to her house.

The gunmen fled with the children in their mother’s ash-coloured Toyota Camry car.

Vanguard gathered that by the time the mother of the victims came back after opening the gate she couldn’t find her vehicle and the children.

By the time she raised the alarm, the gunmen had driven off with the children as only the backlight of the vehicle was seen a few metres away from where it was parked.

The abductors were yet to open a line of communication with the families of the victims.

Sources said that the unfortunate incident had caused anxiety across the state capital while victims the parents have reported the incident at the police station.

Contacted, the state police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami confirmed the abduction of the two girls of nursery and kindergarten classes and the stealing of their mother’s car.

Odunlami said that the victims were abducted when their mother returning from an outing parked her vehicle in front of her house to open the gates leaving them in the vehicle.

She added that police detectives have commenced investigation into the matter and assured that the victims would soon be released unhurt.