By Sola Isola, Ibadan.

ND Western Limited, an independent Nigerian oil and gas exploration and production company has donated an E-library complex to the University of Ibadan in honour of the first Professor of Geology in Africa, Professor Mosobolaje Oyawoye.

The E-library named “Professor Mosobolaje Oyawoye complex” is donated to the Department of Geology of the institution.

Vanguard reports that Oyawoye who is the first indigenous head of Department of Geology at the University of Ibadan became the first professor of Geology in Africa in 1966 and is also a recipient of the Commander of the Order of Niger (CON).

At the commissioning on Wednesday, the 94-year-old University don, Oyawoye expressed gratitude to God for keeping him alive adding that his wish when he clocked 90 was for God to give him three more years, but now he has used four.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer, ND Western Limited, Mr Eberechukwu Oji stated that the event is a milestone in the company’s quest to create a sustainable Corporate Social Responsibility collaboration model that would positively and meaningfully affect lives, institutions and communities across our great country, Nigeria.

“For us, this E-library is much more than a building with world-class facilities. It is our contribution to assisting our students and Academic community with resources that would enable them to compete on the same level of competitive footing with their counterparts in the advanced economies. We fervently hope that this facility will help our leaders of tomorrow to productively key into the global knowledge economy of today and would be delighted to welcome some of you into the ND Western family whenever the opportunity arises in the future.

“This E-library is also meant to honour an iconic pioneer in the field of Geoscience Education in Nigeria- Professor Mosobalaje Oyawoye. The values of excellence in Human Capacity development Professor Oyawoye represents are values we share and cherish at ND Western and it is only fitting that such a world-class facility is named after a man who has had such a profound and lasting impact on both the educational and economic development of our country” he said.