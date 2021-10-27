Rev. Israel Benson

A senior cleric of the African Church has lauded Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State for his development strides in Oron Federal Constituency, insisting that he has changed the course of history for the Oro people.

Most Rev. Israel Benson a native of Udung Uko local government area of the federal constituency, made this commendation during an interview on Comfort 95.1FM Uyo.

Most Rev. Benson, who is as well the Chairman, Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN), praised Governor Emmanuel for responding to the needs of the people of Udung Uko by constructing the “the longest road in that area”.

He observed that it was the first time in the history of the State that government has favoured them with a significant project, while describing the road as an answered prayer to the people.

“I thank the Governor for breaking an age-long history in Udung Uko through the construction of that road which links more than 10 communities thus, giving us a true sense of belonging. God has indeed visited us”, he said.

Among other things, Most Rev. Benson noted the impact of the present administration in Oro Nation to include the 13.5KM Okopedi-Oron road, remodeling of the General Hospital, Iquita as well as the siting of the coconut and vegetable farms in Okobo as well as the network of roads in Oron local government area.

“Another road worthy of mentioning is the 13.5KM Okopedi-Oron road by East-West Road Phase 11, as well as the remodeling, reequipping and digitization of the General Hospital at Iquita.

“The Hospital which now serves the people’s health needs better; courtesy of Governor Emmanuel’s intervention is the most preferred in the area”.

“Furthermore, the present administration has made Oro an agricultural hub and destination for the cultivation and purchase of fruit crops. 10 hectares of land have been dedicated to the cultivation of vegetables like tomato at Ekeya, Okobo”, the clergy man said.

Subsequently, he called on people of the area to maintain the infrastructural projects initiated by the government and show maximum support for the ongoing completion agenda.