Navy warship

By Evelyn Usman

The Royal Navy Ship, HMS Trent, and her embarked contingent of Royal Marines from 42 Commando, the United Kingdom, UK, arrived Lagos weekend, as part of their three months deployment to the Gulf of Guinea.

Lagos State is the first port that HMS Trent is visiting in the Gulf of Guinea and the second port the ship has visited since leaving Gibraltar, earlier in October.

READ ALSO:Otedola: First Bank shares fall as speculators offload

Welcoming the Ship, the UK’s Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Ben Llewellyn-Jones, said, “Nigeria’s security and prosperity matters to the UK. The Royal Navy is here because the UK is a committed partner for Nigeria and the wider West African region. We will continue to work with the Nigerian authorities to address illegal activity; improve maritime security; counter-piracy and tackle the Illegal Wildlife Trade. To do this, we will draw on the experience we have of cross and multi-agency co-operation in the UK to promote peace, development, and prosperity.”

The Ship and her contingent are expected to carry out various capability demonstrations and training, with 42 Commando delivering their specific Vessel Boarding, Search, and Seizure training to the Nigerian Navy.

In addition, members of the ship’s company as gathered, would step ashore with a charity beach clean as well as attend the Maritime Security Conference at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, NIIA.

On his part, the HMS Trent’s Commanding Officer, Commander Thomas Knott said:

“As Trent made her way to the Gulf of Guinea my crew honed their skills in Maritime Security Operations and commenced Counter Illicit Activity Patrols. Piracy, Narcotics, and broader criminal activities in this region demand that my Royal Navy Sailors and Royal Marine Commando Force are always ready to respond, from Boarding Operations through to lifesaving assistance at sea.”

Boarding exercises according to a statement signed by the Press and Public Affairs Officer/Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, Ndidiamaka Eze, “ are vital integration training for the newly embarked Royal Marines, who joined at the start of HMS Trent’s patrol of the Gulf of Guinea.’’