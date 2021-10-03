A map of Nigeria

The General Overseer, All Christian Fellowship Mission, Rev. William Okoye, says God’s plan for Nigeria will not fail in spite of current challenges.

He said on Sunday in Abuja in a sermon titled: Co-workers with God, that “there will be a new dawn of progress, peace, unity and stability over the land”.

“God is the owner of Nigeria and He has a purpose for her; through prayers and steadfastness and in his sovereign will, He will not forsake us as a country.”

Okoye said this is in line with God’s words in the book of 1st Corinthians 3:9 – “For we are labourers together with God: ye are God’s husbandry, ye are God’s building.’’

The General overseer, therefore, urged Nigerians not to give up on the country in these perilous times.

“ This is the time to be encouraged and display all Christian virtues to overcome trials and tribulations.

“ At this point in our country, we shouldn’t be murmuring and complaining, as Christians, we should know this is the time to be more prayerful, praying without season and ceasing,’’ he advised.

Okoye thanked God for faithfully watching over the country in the last six decades.

“I am confident that His plan and promise concerning Nigeria will not fail.

“Whatever the threats and machinations might be against Nigeria from whichever quarters, I declare that only the will of Almighty God will stand concerning our nation.

“I appeal to all Nigerians to do away with strife, hate, bigotry and all forms of bitterness.

“I urge everyone to forgive and love one another, I come also to seek the face of God over the wanton waste of lives and shedding of the blood of the innocent,” he said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria