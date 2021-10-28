Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, FUPRE, Thursday, said the Post UTME Screening Exercise earlier scheduled to hold from Monday 25th to Saturday 30th October, 2021, has been postponed.

The Registrar, Mrs. Jane Omoyine in a statement, said: “This is to inform all candidates who chose the University as their first choice Institution, and scored 150 and above in the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), that the exercise will now hold from Monday, 22nd to Saturday 27th November, 2021, between the hours of 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. daily.

“The registration exercise which commenced on Monday 4th October, 2021, continues till Wednesday 17th November, 2021.

“CANDIDATES WHO HAVE ALREADY REGISTERED FOR THE EXERCISE SHOULD REPRINT THEIR CONFIRMATION PAGE TO CHECK THEIR NEW EXAMINATION DATES.

“Eligible candidates are those who have five (5) O’ Level credits at one or two sittings (including English Language and Mathematics) or, are awaiting results which would be released before the completion of the admission exercise.

“Successful upload of O’ Level results on the JAMB portal is mandatory for admission. Candidates are advised to as soon as possible, visit any CBT centre to upload their complete O’ Level results, without which they will not be considered for admission.

“Method of Application; Candidates are to pay a non-refundable fee of Two Thousand Naira (N2, 000) only, as screening fee.

“Guidelines for Registration

Candidates should: Ensure that the online form is carefully filled, following all necessary instructions. Deliberate disregard of instructions, purported mistake(s)/wrong entries shall lead to disqualification.

“Ensure that they use a PASSWORD that they can remember easily to enable them access their results and confirm their admission status subsequently.

“Use functional e-mail addresses and mobile phone numbers to enable the University contact them in the course of the Admission Exercise, whenever the need arises.

“Preview their completed online form and confirm that all information provided is correct. Thereafter, click the ‘SUBMIT’ button and print out their registration confirmation page. Note that they will not be able to edit the information provided once they have submitted.”

Vanguard News Nigeria