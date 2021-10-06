The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Tuesday in Akure advised motorists to avoid preventable carnages, loss of lives and properties to road crashes as the year draws to an end.

Mr Ezekiel Sonala, its Ondo State Sector Commander gave the advice at the flag-off of its end-of-year campaign.

He said that the FRSC had deployed human and material resources to stem the tide of preventable deaths on the roads, especially in the last quarter of the year.

“It is apt as the country is currently experiencing high level of insecurity and ravaging Coronavirus pandemic which has claimed many lives in almost two years.

“We cannot afford further loss of lives and properties, especially on our roads being the most used means of movement.

“I call on all stakeholders in the road transport subsector of the economy to support the FRSC in its drive as lead agency to eradicate preventable carnages and loss of properties to road traffic crashes,’’ he said.

The sector commander said that available statistic worldwide indicated that effect of road traffic crashes on a country’s economy was enormous, especially in developing countries like Nigeria.

Sonala appreciated Ondo State’s Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for his untiring efforts in the provision of road infrastructure to ensure safety and protection of the people.

Mr Michael Oshodi, Permanent Secretary, General Administration, Office of the Governor who represented Gov. Akeredolu at the occasion urged road users to always observe traffic rules and regulations.

He assured that the state government would do its best to keep roads safer and continue to ensure that all state roads are secured from kidnappers and bandits.

“I urge all motorists including commercial motorcycles to be security conscious because this is the only way to keep the society safe.

“Our investments in “Amotekun’’ is not that we want to compete with other security agencies, but to ensure maximum security in our state,’’ he said.

Also, Mr Enikanoselu Megbowon, State Secretary, Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria promised that the association would uphold the rules and regulations of road usage.

Megbowon called on the association’s members to avoid over loading and over speeding and advised that they should shun anything that could cause road crashes.

The theme of the campaign is: Safe Speed, Avoid Night Travel and Enjoy Quality Road Experience.

