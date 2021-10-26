By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Again, motorists have been urged to exercise absolute caution as they ply the roads during these Ember months so that number of road crashes could be reduced.

The Zonal Commanding Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Zone RS4 Headquarters Jos, comprising Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa States, Assistant Corps Marshal, Wobin Gora, who spoke in Jos emphasized that record has shown that human factor contributes immensely to incidences of road crashes hence the need for motorists to be cautious while driving.

Gora, who visited the Plateau State Secretariat of the Nigeria Union Journalists, NUJ to seek journalists’ support in ensuring zero crash in the country, stressed the feat could only be achieved through aggressive public enlightenment and education of the motoring public.

He stated, “Human factor contributes immensely to road crashes due to the attitude of some drivers, road safety is everyone’s business, we are engaging in public enlightenment to curb the excesses of drivers going on suicidal speed. Road crashes will be reduced to the barest minimum is caution and moderate speed is imbibed among the motoring public.”

Responding, the State Chairman of NUJ, Paul Jatau assured of the union’s support and collaboration with the FRSC to ensure motorists are enlightened on road safety measures so that incidences of road crashes can be curbed especially as the festive season approaches.