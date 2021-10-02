The Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) has inaugurated a 10kw transmitter at Globe FM, Bauchi.

At the inauguration of the equipment on Saturday, the Acting Director-General, Mr Micheal Oluwale, stated that it was part of an effort to get the station to compete favourably with other media organisations in the country.

He said the installation of the transmitter was part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts at lifting the station into a modern broadcast organisation.

“The installation will also give the staff and prospective youths that want to be broadcasters the opportunity to excel.

“This will also encourage and attract employment for the teeming youth that have zeal in broadcasting,” he said.

He urged the Zonal Director, FRCN, North-East, Alhaji Abdullahi Maikano, to ensure that the transmitter is properly maintained.

On his part, Mr Sabo Askira, FRCN Director of Engineering Services, said the Federal Government has fulfilled its earlier promise to install a transmitter in Globe FM Bauchi.

“The Federal Government approved the supply and installation of 10kw transmitters to 12 FM stations across the country.

“Plans are on the way to install the same 10kw transmitters in three other FM stations, to boost broadcast and compete favorably with mega stations in the country.

Askira urged the station’s engineers to protect and maintain the transmitter for effective performance.

In his contribution, Maikano thanked the president and the director-general for providing the station with the transmitter.

He assured them of constant maintenance and effective service delivery to the teeming audience of the station.

Earlier, the contractor, Mr Muhammad Merhi, who is of COMSAN Nigeria Limited, explained that the 10kw transmitter was very sophisticated and the latest in the industry.

“A Canadian product, the transmitter can work without power for 27 hours non-stop.

“This product had been installed in 100 broadcast stations across the world and can serve for 25 years,” Merhi said.

