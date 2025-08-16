Fresh FM confirms fire outbreak at Ibadan headquarters

The management of Fresh FM Nigeria has confirmed a fire outbreak that gutted its head office at Challenge, Ibadan, on Friday night.

In a statement signed by Samson Akindele, Group Head of Corporate Affairs, Fresh FM Nigeria and Yinka Ayefele Limited, the station disclosed that the inferno affected key facilities, including the studios of Fresh 105.9 FM and Blast 98.3 FM. Other adjoining offices such as the newsroom, transmitter/server room, and broadcasting equipment were also damaged.

Akindele stated that initial efforts by staff to extinguish the fire with in-house facilities were unsuccessful before professional firefighters arrived at the scene. He added that the extent of the damage and the cause of the incident had not yet been determined.

The statement partly reads, “We can’t immediately quantify the extent of the damage caused by the devastating inferno, the cause of which is also yet to be ascertained presently.

Confirming the incident separately, the Chairman of Oyo State Fire Services, Morouf Akinwande, said firefighters were deployed to the scene shortly after the outbreak and were able to put out the fire. He noted that further details would be provided after a full assessment.

The management of Fresh FM expressed gratitude to residents, passersby, and officials of the Oyo State Fire Service for their swift response in containing the situation.