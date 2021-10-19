…Obiano visits, promises to sent fire truck to the market

…2 suspected robbers were set ablaze

By Vincent Ujumadu

GOODS worth millions of naira were destroyed when mysterious fire gutted the popular Nkwogbe Main Market in Ihiala.

The entire market, which is the largest in Ihiala local government area, was completely razed as the traders were seen running out to save their lives

At the time the fire was raging, an angry mob set ablaze two persons suspected to be robbers in the vicinity of the market.

The cause of the fire was not known, but the traders who were taken unaware tried to salvage their wares without success as the intensity of the fire was high.

Governor Willie Obiano has already visited the area and promised to sent fire service truck to be stationed in the market.

Ihiala local government leaders who received the governor lauded him for the intervention, regretting that the fire outbreak had adversely affected the economy of the people of the area.

The Deputy Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Dr Pascal Agbodike, who is the member representing Ihiala 11 in the state House of Assembly, Hon Chidi Udemadu representing Ihiala 1, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C. Don Adinuba; the chairman of the Ihiala LGA Transition Committee, Mr. Jeff Obi, the chairman of the Ihiala LGA Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Emmanuel Nnabuife who is also the traditional ruler of Isseke Town; the traditional ruler of Ihiala Town, Igwe Thomas Obidiegwu; and the President General of the Ihiala Progress Union, Chief Okey Chukwu, in a statement commended the governor for coming to sympathize with the affected traders.

Their statement read: “We are impressed that Chief Obiano visited the market to not only comfort the people and see the extent of damage, but also pledged a fire truck for the people which will be provided immediately

“There has been in recent years a series of fire incidents at Nkwogbe Market, the largest employer of labour in our LGA and even beyond, but no governor has visited us within several weeks of any occurrence except Governor Obiano who came less than 24 hours after the tragedy and set in motion a number of measures, including setting up a panel headed by Mrs. Joy Ulasi, a former chairman of the Anambra State Post-Primary School Service Commission, to determine within one month the cause of the inferno and provide advice on how to avoid a possible reoccurrence”, the people of Ihiala told the governor.

Meanwhile, two persons suspected to be looting near the market were set ablaze by angry mob.