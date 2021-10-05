.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Global Association of Concerned Imo Youths, GACIY, on Tuesday tackled the loyalists to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the State for allegedly being behind the panic situation in Imo last Monday.

The leader of GACIY, Collins Ughalla, spoke in Owerri, on the confusion caused by the false alarm in the name of the sit-at-home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The group said the PDP’s false alarm that the unknown gunmen were attacking the people endangered the lives of the residents of the state who scampered for safety. They said it forced the people into fear and they took risks trying to rush to a safer position.

According to the group, “We resolutely condemn the false alarm raised by elements of Imo PDP which threw Owerri into a stampede, mass hysteria, and panic around midday Monday, Oct 4, 2021.

“By spreading fake news that unknown gunmen had staged an attack in Owerri, the PDP put our innocent mothers, sons, and daughters in harm’s way as each one scampered for dear life. In the name of opposition, the PDP charged the atmosphere not minding the adverse effect on our people who are still healing from the trauma of recent security breaches in the state.

“We wonder why a party which, until recently, governed our dear state will openly display such ghoulish admiration for unknown gunmen, killers, and basis, this is politics taken too far.”

“Although we are thankful that the Imo State Police Command and other security agencies promptly dispelled this rumour and reassured Imo people of security, we nonetheless urge the Police to fish out the masterminds and perpetrators of this new psychological warfare against our people.

“Further, we encourage our people to not be dismayed by the antics of our enemies but continue to pray for enduring peace and prosperity in our dear state, Imo,” GACIY.