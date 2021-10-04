…People are creating fears for themselves – Imo Police

By Chinonso Alozie

False alarm that unknown gunmen have started enforcing the Sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Monday forced human and vehicular movements to scamper for safety in Owerri and other parts of the State.

Vanguard in Owerri monitored the development which started at about 11:15 am and lasted till 1:30 pm.

The reason Vanguard was told that the rumour mongers loyal to the IPOB sit-at-home order said they were not happy the Owerri residents have formed the habit of not obeying the IPOB sit-at-home.

Different sources who spoke to Vanguard said the scaremongers raised an alarm around Ogbaku in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the State, of gunshots from unknown gunmen, before you know it school children jumped out from their classrooms and ran back to their homes some of them through the bush paths.

From the Ogbaku area, motorists, commuters, caught up with the alarmist’s agenda went into town with it and told shop owners, other motorists, passersby to run for their life that unknown gunmen were marching towards the Owerri capital.

Another eyewitness said he had gunshots but did not know where it was coming from, “Nobody said who those people are. People were running because they heard something that sounds like a gunshot.”

Following this panic situation, parents were seen rushing to the schools to collect their children out of fear of attack, scores were also seen running to different destinations as a result of fear.

Speaking to Vanguard, one of those seen running stopped and he introduced himself as Mr Okehi Chinedu, “I am running because I see everybody running. They said unknown gunmen were shooting from Ogbaku and asked school children to vacate and that Monday is sit-at-home.

“I have to run. I saw people running. When I stopped asked questions nobody knows why he or she was running.”

Another running, who said his name was Ifedi Uba, said: “My brother, I ran from the market in Eke ukwu, and into my house when I saw some people running. I have to protect myself.”

When Vanguard called the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mike Abattam, he said: “Nothing is happening and nothing has happened is just people creating fear among themselves and you see people running and when you ask them nobody is saying anything just that you see people running and you start to run.”