.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Commander Guards Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier Gen Mohammed Takuti Usman has reiterated the Brigade’s commitment towards ensuring the security and Defence of the Federal Capital and its environs, assuring that troops of the Brigade remain proactive in ensuring the safety of all citizens.

Brigadier Gen Usman gave the assurance when he received the Army Headquarters Operations Monitoring Team led by Maj Gen Dickson Ehiorobo in his office at the Aguyi Ironsi Cantonment, Asokoro Abuja on Tuesday 26th October 2021.

The Commander noted that the Brigade Area of responsibility (AOR) no doubt remains one of the largest in terms of land mass and coverage as it shares borders with Niger, Kaduna, Kogi and Nasarawa State, but added however that the Units under the Brigade remains highly proactive in tackling any perceived security threat that may occur.

He assured the team that Officers and men of the Brigade would continue to do their best within the stipulated rules of engagement to ensure that lingering issues of security such as armed banditry, armed robbery, kidnapping and other criminal activities are nipped at the bud before they even occur.

He appreciated the team for taking their time to visit all military deployment locations within the Brigade Area of responsibility adding further that all observations and recommendations made during the tour would be adequately addressed towards ensuring optimal performance of the troops in the field across the FCT.

Earlier, while stating the purpose of the visit, the Team Leader Maj Gen Dickson Ehiorobo said the team deemed it necessary to conclude the tour with a courtesy visit to the Brigade where he once served as a young officer.

He commended the Brigade and all units under command for the remarkable achievement recorded within the short period which Exercise Enduring Peace was flagged off adding that the successes show that troops are ready and alert to avert any criminal challenge within the FCT.

Maj Gen Dickson pointed out that though there are challenges, he urged the Brigade to continue the good work assuring that Army Headquarters would continue to support all its units and formations to ensure enduring peace and security throughout the yuletide season and beyond.

The team earlier visited Giri, Abaji, Kwali Area Council and Keffi Local Government Area in Nasarawa state before continuing the tour to Bwari Area Council, Jere, and Dikko Military Locations.

Other areas visited also include Zuba and Dei-dei Military locations in the Federal Capital.