By Haroon I. Balogun

The Monsurat Ipesa-Balogun Central Mosque otherwise called Masjid Monsurat Ipesa-Balogun will be officially opened for worshippers today.

The gigantic mosque is located at Ogunderu Eletu Street, Awoyaya in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area, Lagos.

Former Chairman of Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area, Hon Afeez Ipesa-Balogun in a statement said the building was the project of his late wife, Alhaja Monsurat Ipesa-Balogun, a pharmacist, and was commennced long before her death on March 15, 2019 in the United States.

According to him, her wish before she passed on was to ensure the completion of the mosque in earnest.

Ipesa-Balogun, also a Lagos State former lawmaker, thanked family members and friends for ensuring the late Monsurat’s wish come to fruition.

Activities scheduled for the opening of the mosque include Special Jumat Service, tour of the Mosque, Special Prayer for the late Alhaja Ipesa-Balogun and her family members.

The late mother of four worked at Kroger Food Stores in Castleway, Indianapolis, United States.

Vanguard News Nigeria